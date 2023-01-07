Charlotte Flair Wants to Beat Her Father’s World Title Record

Charlotte Flair has done it all in WWE, holding all of the top titles in the company’s women’s division and is currently in the midst of her 14th title reign.

Flair stated on WWE’s The Bump that she wants to break her father’s record of World Title reigns.

“Before I went away for eight months, I always said that I don’t really think about the number and I never really cared about surpassing the number, but here I am now as a 14-time Women’s Champion, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I wanna pass it.’ I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I mean, I know how I’m going to do it, but I think I definitely want to surpass the number now.”

When he defeated AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble in 2017, John Cena tied Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Title reigns.

