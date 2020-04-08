Charlotte Flair Wants to Make NXT Women’s Division The Best

In an interview with Newsweek, Charlotte Flair said that while she is the NXT Women’s Champion, she wants to make that division the best in WWE. Here are highlights:

On her goals as the NXT Women’s Champion: “I don’t know for how long—I hope for a while—that I’m going to have the NXT championship, but I’m going to want it to be the best women’s division. And I hope that can be highlighted on all three shows.”

On working in empty arenas during a pandemic: “The company has done an incredible job of keeping us safe. It is different in closed sets, but the fact that we were able to pull off WrestleMania as a whole, I could not be more proud. I guess it’s just waiting for when we go back to work and this is the first time I’ve been home this much, so I’m enjoying my time being home with Manny [WWE superstar Andrade, Flair’s fiancé].”

On seeing NXT represented at Wrestlemania: “I can’t be more proud of Rhea. I’ve been to WrestleMania—this is my fifth and this was her first—so I can’t imagine the nerves being thrown into this wild storyline that no one was expecting. I couldn’t be more proud of her as a performer, she really stepped it up. For me it was just wanting to show the world at home that I’m one of the best and with this unique situation that people were really going to be invested to see how we would perform without an audience. And I really think about “Am I going to win or not?” Of course I want to win, but it was more about showing what I can do as a performer on the biggest show of the year.”