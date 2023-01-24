Charlotte Flair Was ‘a Little Jealous’ of Ric and Andrade El Idolo Sharing the Ring for the Last Match Event

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what was billed as his retirement match on July 31st, 2022.

Charlotte, Ric’s daughter, was at the show to watch the match in which her father teamed up with her husband, though she wasn’t in it.

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion was asked about Ric wrestling again while appearing on NBC’s The TODAY Show to promote Saturday’s Royal Rumble. Flair mentioned that while she had previously shared the ring with her father, Charlotte wished she could be in the ring for the special moment. The WWE superstar also wishes her late brother, Reid Flair, could have witnessed the event.

“That was a long day. Honestly, I was a little jealous (seeing them in the ring together) because I was like, “Oh, I wanna be a part of this,’ because I’ve shared the ring with my dad but not in that capacity but then again, my husband having the opportunity to be beside him and at the same time, I’m like, ‘Man, I wish my little brother could see this.’ My husband is a third-generational wrestler, and then with my dad…it was awesome, picture-perfect. I think my dad could have maybe just managed my husband, but it worked out.”

Ric made his first WWE television appearance in two years when he introduced Charlotte during a RAW 30 segment.

You can watch footage from Charlotte’s appearance below:

WWE @WWE superstar Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE is here! She’s talking all about this weekend’s Royal Rumble, being competitive in the gym with her husband, sharing some memories of her dad Ric Flair and more. pic.twitter.com/WISjWVvxIy — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 24, 2023



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)