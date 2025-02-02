Charlotte Flair Wins 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

After months away from the ring due to injury, Charlotte Flair made a stunning return at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble and emerged victorious in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. The Queen entered at #27 to a massive ovation and delivered a dominant performance, solidifying her path to WrestleMania 41.

Flair, who had been sidelined since December 2023 due to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, returned to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, with an electrifying entrance and a spectacular pyro display. She wasted no time making her presence felt, eliminating several competitors, including Piper Niven and Michin, while delivering a double DDT to Jordynne Grace and Stephanie Vaquer.

With her Royal Rumble victory, Flair now has the opportunity to challenge for a championship at WrestleMania 41. With Tiffany Stratton holding the WWE Women’s Championship, speculation is already swirling about a potential dream match between the two.

After her return and dominant performance, one thing is certain—The Queen is back, and she’s ready to reclaim her throne.

Click here for complete Royal Rumble results.