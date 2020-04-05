Charlotte Flair Wins NXT Women’s Championship At Wrestlemania 36

WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair is your new WWE NXT Women’s Champion.
Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new champion in the opening match of WrestleMania 36 Night Two.
This is the second reign with the title for Flair. Ripley won the title back on the December 18 NXT episode by defeating Shayna Baszler.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
There are not enough 👑👑👑👑 in the world.@MsCharlotteWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zBODdRs20L
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
"Get in my ring, PRINCESS."@RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FVoIVjwOOa
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
SHE HAD IT SCOUTED! 👹@RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/huVqZZGwBn
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Once again.@MsCharlotteWWE is your #WWENXT #WomensChampion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ShdV54oXZC
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Welcome home, @MsCharlotteWWE. 👑#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/y1AFS4IuNb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 5, 2020