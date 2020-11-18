Charlotte Knocks Ronda Rousey On Twitter

Charlotte Flair says the 2018 Survivor Series PPV is the night Ronda Rousey stopped wanting to be a wrestler.

Flair wrestled Rousey that night, two years ago today, but Rousey won by DQ when Flair used a kendo stick to hit her. Flair commented on WWE’s tweet on the match today and took this shot at Rousey:

“The night Ronda stopped wanting to be a wrestler, IMO. [princess/queen emoji]”

Rousey, who has not responded to Flair as of this article, has been away from WWE since the WrestleMania 35 main event but has been rumored to return in time for WrestleMania 37. Flair has been gone from WWE since June of this year due to a cosmetic surgery but has been rumored to return before the end of 2020.