Charlotte Names Her Favorite Wrestlemania Moment

The show featured Charlotte Flair as the special guest. She spoke with Renee Young, Paige, and WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry & Booker T.

Paige asked Flair about her favorite WrestleMania moment and she named her WrestleMania 34 win over Asuka to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Flair said she felt she needed to prove something while being in the ring with Asuka at WrestleMania. She also said she feels like that match took her to the next level of WWE.

“I felt like I had so much to prove,” Flair said of her match with Asuka at WrestleMania 34. “Asuka had this incredible streak and made a name for herself in Japan, and worldwide. Everyone knew I was a good performer but I felt like that night, it took me to the next level, and just carried on from that.”