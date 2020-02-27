Charlotte On Why She Attacked Bianca Belair Last Night

This week’s WWE NXT main event on the USA Network saw Charlotte Flair win her first match on the brand in 4 years, defeating Bianca Belair. Flair also attacked Belair after the match, then had a staredown with NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to hype their WrestleMania 36 match.

Above is video of the match and below is post-show video of Kat Marino interviewing Flair. Kat asked Flair why she attacked Belair after the match.

“Because I can,” Flair said, laughing. “I mean here’s the thing – when I was in NXT four years ago I didn’t show up on RAW or SmackDown and say, ‘Hey, Nikki Bella, I’m gonna face you. Hey, Brie Bella, I’m gonna face you. Hey Alicia Fox and Natalya…’ No, I had more respect than that.

“The ladies down here in NXT think they can just come up there, put their bags wherever they want, not shake our hands, come up there and say, ‘Oh I’m going to face you.’ You’re going to put the title that I put on the map, in my face? And then Bianca is going to be a sore loser and say, ‘Oh Charlotte Flair, I wanna face you.’ That’s what you wanna do? OK, well, you saw what happened tonight. I do what I want, when I want.”