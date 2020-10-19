Charlotte Signs With Sports Agency

The Vayner Sports talent agency announced today that Charlotte Flair has signed a deal with them.

Vayner Sports tweeted:

“Excited to welcome THE QUEEN to the VaynerSports Family. @MsCharlotteWWE”

Vayner Sports is owned by social media personality Gary Vaynerchuk and his brother AJ Vaynerchuk. They first launched in 2016 and expanded into combat sports & esports this year.

Charlotte was drafted to RAW last week but she has been out of action since June. WWE has not announced when she will be back.

