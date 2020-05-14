Randy Orton’s Challenge To Edge, Charlotte Smackdown Return Teaser, Aleister Black

– Aleister Black unboxes his latest BattlBox haul in this new video from his “A to Z” YouTube channel with wife Zelina Vega:

– As noted, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who is still a member of the RAW roster, will make her return to the blue brand during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. WWE issued the following teaser announcement for the appearance, but did not name an opponent, or confirm that she will be wrestling:

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair makes her triumphant return to SmackDown Make way for The Queen on Friday Night SmackDown. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to make her return to the blue brand after a strong run getting back to her roots. Flair used her Royal Rumble win to challenge and defeat Rhea Ripley for the black-and-gold title and has since humbled a number of rising Superstars. What could The Queen be plotting as she rolls into SmackDown? Catch SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see Flair’s return to the blue brand.

– Randy Orton took to Twitter today to comment on his challenge to WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Orton confronted Edge on Monday’s RAW and challenged him to a straight up wrestling match at the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Orton wrote, “9 years is a lot of time. To think, to wonder, to doubt…”

WWE has not confirmed the match for Backlash on June 14, but it should be made official soon. You can see Orton’s full tweet below: