– Charlotte Flair turns 34 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i turns 75 and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page turns 64. Flair will challenge WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley for her title during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 later today.

– Below is the first official promo for WrestleMania 37. The big event is scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021, from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.