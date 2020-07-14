Charlotte’s WWE Return Still Undetermined

WWE reportedly still has no timetable for Charlotte Flair’s return to action. As noted, Flair took to social media over the weekend and revealed that she is undergoing a cosmetic surgery to fix a breast implant leak issue related to an operation she had done a while back. Flair said she believes the surgery will fix the issue longterm, but she said the recovery period is a little longer than she wanted.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the surgery and a potential new TV project are factors in Flair’s return to WWE TV. Flair is currently working on a TV deal, for some sort of reality TV project, but there is no word yet on how far they are in finalizing the deal. WWE officials will likely keep Flair’s return a secret but they wanted her for SummerSlam on August 23. There had been rumors of Flair challenging RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at SummerSlam, but it looks like they will have to do that match at a later date. With just over a month until SummerSlam, it was noted that Flair’s WWE return date is undetermined at this time.