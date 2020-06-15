Charly Caruso On Using “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” For Edge vs. Orton At WWE Backlash

WWE on-air talent Charly Caruso took to Instagram today and bragged about being the first one to refer to WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Randy Orton at Backlash as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” Caruso started taking heat from fans on social media in mid-May when she used WWE’s billing during the in-ring segment that confirmed the match on RAW. WWE has used “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” tagline ever since.

“Remember that time everyone shamed me for calling it the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’? Ahhhh how I love being right 😉 #randyorton #edge #wwebacklash,” she wrote on Instagram.

Caruso also responded to a fan on Twitter who said others need to apologize to Charly for doubting her. She wrote, “THANK YOU!!”