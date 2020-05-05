Charly Caruso Shares Phone Number For Community.com Service

WWE’s Charly Caruso is the latest pro wrestling star to use the new celebrity texting service from Community.com, which connects fans to their favorite famous people via text messages. Charly can be texted at 917-540-5562.

She wrote about the new service on Instagram and said, “Text me!! 917-540-5562 Yep, I’ve decided to give out my number to better keep in touch with my fans, so here it is! 917-540-5562 feel free to hit me up about anything that’s on your mind or any questions you might have and I will personally get back to you! Super cool I’m able to do this, so let’s get this party started!! can’t wait to hear from you!”