Charly Caruso To Begin Working Full Time With ESPN, Thanks WWE & Fans

Charly Caruso (Charly Arnolt) is now working full-time for ESPN, and is done with WWE. Caruso, who first started working part-time with ESPN in September 2018, took to Instagram this afternoon and announced that she has accepted a full-time position with the network. She thanked everyone in WWE for her time with the company.

ESPN noted in a press release that Caruso is joining the network full-time as part of a multi-year contract extension. She will continue to contribute to First Take, SportsCenter, and SportsNation, and will also continue to co-host the weekly First Take, Her Take podcast.

“I am SO excited to announce I have accepted a full-time position with ESPN! It feels so rewarding to take this next step in my career with a company that has really fostered my growth, and given me a bounty of huge opportunities, since first bringing me on board in 2018,” Charly wrote on Instagram. “As I take this monumental next step in my career, I can’t do so without thanking so many of the people at WWE who I’ve spent the last nearly 5 years with. Thank you to those on and off camera who I had the chance to connect with not only professionally, but personally. Some true gems! [diamond emoji] And of course, thank you to the WWE Universe, a network of some of the most loyal fans in the world. I hope you all continue to stay in touch because your encouragement means everything! Lastly, thank you so very much to my family and friends who have believed in me and my dreams every step of the way. It’s been quite the journey! I love you all [heart emoji]”

Caruso’s WWE departure comes after it was reported earlier this month that she had backstage heat in the company. The heat was due to how she was showing up late to interview WWE Superstars in backstage segments. It was noted that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon heard of Caruso’s tardiness and took exception to the situation. The report noted that while she was done with WWE TV, her contract was expected to expire soon.

ESPN’s press release notes that Caruso’s full-time gig with the company will begin in early April. You can click here to read the full press release from ESPN.

“It is so incredibly exciting to become a full-time member of the ESPN family,” Charly said in the ESPN presser. “I look forward to continuing to grow with such a talented group of professionals and I can’t wait for all the opportunities that lie ahead.”

David Roberts, ESPN’s Senior Vice President of Production, added, “From radio and podcasts to TV and streaming, Charly continues to thrive across any platform she pursues. We are excited to have her join ESPN full time and interact with fans even more regularly across the network.”

WWE hired Caruso back in early 2016. She worked the WWE NXT brand before being brought to the main roster. Before working with WWE she covered sports and TV news in various markets.

Stay tuned for more on Charly’s future and WWE departure. You can see her full Instagram post below: