NJPW star Chase Owens has withdrawn from the World Tag League tournament and will be heading home due to a death in his family.

Owens was teaming with Bad Luck Fale in the World Tag League. They were scheduled today to face Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI. That match has been cancelled.

The remainder of Owens and Fale’s tournament matches will be forfeited and two points awarded to their scheduled opponents.

The entire staff at PWMania sends our sincere condolences to Chase Owens and his family.