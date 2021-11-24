Chavo Guerrero Addresses Backlash Over Comments On Seth Rollins Being Attacked

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE and WCW star Chavo Guerrero received negative feedback for his Tweet about Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan on the November 22nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW. Guerrero wrote, “Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. [Man shrugging emoji]”

Guerrero sent out another message on Twitter regarding the matter:

“That got out of hand quickly. Instead of deleting, I will own it & say no disrespect to @WWERollins

I have had many agree & many disagree. Only comes from love of this Biz that has feed my fam for 85 yrs. The fact is, Seth should have never been put in that position in the first place.”