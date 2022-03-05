Chavo Guerrero Addresses What Is Going On Between Himself and AEW

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Chavo Guerrero Jr. talked about his status with AEW and commented on being removed from the AllEliteWrestling.com roster page:

“100 percent news to me, man. So, originally when I started AEW, talking to Tony Khan, it was like, alright, so you can start working for maybe it was about two months. Then I got the opportunity, I knew I was going back to Young Rock. I just didn’t know when it was going to happen. So when I talked to Tony about it, I said, ‘hey, they just called me, I am going back to Young Rock, what are your thoughts on that?’ He said, ‘oh, I think it’s a great opportunity, man. I mean, we are on a roll with you and Andrade, but it’s a great opportunity, I think you should go and do that. Then you will have a job when you come back.’ So I thought, ‘great, awesome.’ Originally, I was supposed to go for three months, and when I was there at Christmas time, The Rock basically said, ‘hey, there’s a lot of wrestling on the back end, we really need you to stay. We are asking if you can stay.’ So I kicked that around with my wife, back and forth and we decided it’s a great opportunity. So, I decided to stay.”

“Coming back in early February, started giving Tony some texts, no answer, no reply. Called him, left him a voice message, no reply whatsoever. I am like, ‘hmm, okay.’ Then all of a sudden I see I am not part of the page anymore, of the AEW roster. So, it kind of pisses me off, to be honest. Hey, I am a big boy, if there’s not plans for me, totally fine, I get it. But answer your phone. I deal with billionaires all the time, he’s not the first one, so it kind of pisses me off a little bit. After working with Vince McMahon, you can deal with anybody. So I am like, ‘answer your phone.’ This is not cool. So that’s where we are at.”