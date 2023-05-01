Chavo Guerrero Clarifies His Comments About Rey Mysterio At Virtual Signing

Chavo Guerrero recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Chavo commented on the virtual signing he did and stated he was joking when he made his initial comments about Rey.

Chavo said, “Basically I said, Rey, I get it we all loved Eddie. You loved him too. You guys were very good friends, not best friends like you keep saying. He (Eddie) had one best friend and it wasn’t you but he loved you like a brother 100 percent. When Eddie died, Rey found out like everybody else. I didn’t have to call Rey. I did call Chris Benoit because that was Eddie’s best friend. His other best friend out of wrestling was a guy named Art Flores. He was Spider in WCW. His third best friend really was me. But don’t get me wrong. He loved Rey but they weren’t best friends. They didn’t travel together…but high regards for each other.”

Chavo quoted Jerry Jarrett saying “real issues draw real money.” Apter asked him if this is a real issue and Chavo said “It’s not.”

Chavo then said that he texted Rey and said, “I told him real quick. I said, ‘hey, not real heat, I’m not mad, just a work.’ He jokingly texted me back and said, ‘yea I was wondering what did I ever do to him?’ We had a little quick laugh about it. So I said anything I say from then on, disregard it…Now I laid into him a little bit.”

Chavo summarized some of his tweets regarding Rey giving to charity or Eddie’s daughters, “who don’t make any royalties off of Eddie.”

Before telling the fans that it was just a work, Chavo claimed to have “let it go for a little bit.” “I could continue this very very easily and I can just hammer Rey but it was for fun. I was messing around,” he continued.

Chavo responded, “That’s what a heel does,” in response to Apter’s question about how fans can believe anything he says moving forward.

You can watch the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)