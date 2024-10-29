Chavo Guerrero Says A Former WCW Wrestler Is “Getting More Stupid As Time Goes On”

Former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) responded to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s backlash for a joke he made at a Donald Trump rally in New York City via Twitter/X.
Hinchcliffe stated, “There’s a lot going on, like, I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”
Former WWE and WCW star Chavo Guerrero issued a response to Gilbertti, and here’s the exchange:
Gilbertti: “Democrats getting offended by comedians is something you never would have seen a few years ago. Everyone knows this. Classic Fake Outrage.”
Guerrero: “You are just getting more stupid as time goes on. Don’t get me wrong, you were Always stupid, just more now.”
Gilbertti: “Where’s the lie, Chavo?”
Guerrero: “No lie…you are definitely more stupid.”
Gilbertti: “You are more than welcome on the podcast to discuss. I disagree with your assessment that I am stupid. Should be a slam dunk for you. Let me know.”
