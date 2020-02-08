Cheeseburger Signs New ROH Contract

Ring of Honor announced that Cheeseburger has signed a new contract with the company.

They tweeted, “Cheeseburger has officially signed a new ROH contract! Cheeseburger has a heart of gold…or cheese? Gold cheese? Erm…anyway… His heart combined with solid wrestling skills & overwhelming support from Honor Nation has made Cheeseburger a successful ROH competitor!”

Cheeseburger debuted with ROH back in 2013, and has also worked as a trainer at the ROH Dojo.

You can see ROH’s Twitter announcement on Cheeseburger below: