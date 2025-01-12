Chelsea Green Calls Tessa Blanchard A “Racist Bully” In Heated Online Exchange

WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green recently sparked attention with a social media exchange regarding Tessa Blanchard’s controversial return to TNA Wrestling. Blanchard’s comeback has reignited debates due to previous allegations of racial slurs and bullying behavior made by several wrestlers, including La Rosa Negra, who was reportedly a target of the alleged remarks. While Blanchard and La Rosa Negra have publicly shared photos together in recent years, Blanchard has not issued a public apology for the allegations.

Green, known for her candid online presence, previously voiced support for Blanchard’s accusers. When praised for being an “uplifting force” in WWE, Green shared insight into the positive culture of the locker room, writing:

“It’s not just me, it’s everyone in our locker room. We have the best locker room in professional wrestling right now. We push each other to be better… with gear, storylines, moveset, positivity. ♥️ But also some of them deserve an ass kicking…”

The exchange escalated when a fan defended Blanchard, stating, “Maybe the girls who drove Tessa Blanchard to suicidal thoughts out of pettiness and jealousy are the ones who need their ass beat…”

Green sharply responded:

“This is giving me the ick… you thinking defending a racist bully is cool. Someone tell them, lol 🫠”

This response, along with a prior comment from Green about Blanchard’s struggles, highlighted her stance on accountability. Responding to a Fightful post from last August where Blanchard discussed her personal challenges, Green wrote:

“I don’t wish self-harm or thoughts of suicide on anyone and hope she has found peace. However, a simple ‘I am sorry’ goes a long way. We haven’t heard that yet. Accountability matters, and a redemption tour of interviews won’t erase the actions of an egotistical bully.”

Green’s pointed remark, calling Blanchard a racist bully has since been deleted, but the exchange has reignited discussions around accountability and redemption in professional wrestling.