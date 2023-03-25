Chelsea Green Comments On Her Record-Breaking WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Chelsea Green’s time in the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match may have been brief, but she is pleased with her performance.

Green returned to WWE in January after being released in 2021, breaking the record for the shortest performance in a Women’s Rumble match.

Green reflected on her ‘historic’ performance during a recent appearance on “WWE Die Woche.”

She stated, “Well, it was very exciting [to return at WWE Royal Rumble]. But a little shorter than I anticipated… Look, that five seconds of fame is gonna last forever because I did set a record. It might not have been a record that I wanted but I set a record and I’m about to be in the record books and they are about to have to replay clips of me for years to come.”

Since her return, Green has taken issue with Adam Pearce’s management and suggested during the interview that she should be the General Manager of RAW.

You can check out her appearance below: