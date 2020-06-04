Chelsea Green Comments On Wanting New Representation

Chelsea Green is looking for new representation after firing Robert Stone following last week’s WWE NXT episode. She took to Twitter and put the word out.

“Attn: now seeking new representation @WWENXT,” she wrote.

As reported before, Green has been discussed for the next call-up to WWE’s main roster. Last night’s NXT saw a disheveled Stone scout Aliyah for a possible spot in The Robert Stone Brand but he apparently changed his mind after her loss to Santana Garrett. You can see Green’s full tweet below: