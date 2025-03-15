Chelsea Green Fires Back At Fan Over Jade Cargill Backstage Rumors

As previously reported, Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler were involved in a backstage confrontation during the summer of 2024, following a WWE match where Baszler & Zoey Stark faced Cargill & Bianca Belair.

This week, new details about the alleged heat on Cargill were revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to @WrestlePurists, the tension stemmed from claims that Cargill would blame others for issues in the ring and was perceived as disrespectful. One notable confrontation involved Cargill pointing to a bruise on her arm and telling Baszler that she needed to “learn how to work”. Baszler responded by saying that if she were truly shooting, they would both know.

Later, Cargill reportedly blamed others for match problems again, prompting Baszler to confront her directly. According to an eyewitness, Cargill got in Baszler’s face, but Baszler refused to back down. Other talent and management stepped in to separate them before it escalated further. Baszler was later called to work with production staff to plan key spots for her scheduled television match that night.

After this report surfaced, a fan tagged Chelsea Green in a post about the situation and accused @WrestlePurists of spreading rumors and misinformation. Green responded sharply, writing:

“Amanda, plz (and I’m trying to say this as kindly as I can) fck right off unless you are here and know what you are talking about. You and the rest of these internet trolls who deem someone guilty without any INFORMATION are the problem… and that’s on ‘misinformation.’”