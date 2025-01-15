Chelsea Green Fires Back At Social Media User Over Comments On Matt Cardona

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, former WWE star Matt Cardona opened up about the possibility of returning to the company, expressing confidence in the impact he could make.

“I think I earned the opportunity to go back,” Cardona stated. “If my music hit at the Royal Rumble… the place would explode, the roof would go off the place, social media would explode, I’d move merch. I know that. I haven’t been offered anything.”

Cardona, who has spent the last five years reinventing himself on the independent scene, added, “I can’t live my life like, ‘oh my god, are they going to call me back?’ I’m always ready. I worked my ass off for five years to reinvent myself. I truly believe I’ve changed the game. I would love to go back if the circumstances were correct.”

While Cardona’s remarks have resonated with his fans, not everyone shared the same sentiment. A user on Twitter/X criticized his statements, dismissing his claims of “changing the game” and recalling his WWE storyline where John Cena kissed Cardona’s on-screen girlfriend while Cardona was portrayed in a wheelchair. The user wrote:

“‘I truly believe I’ve changed the game’ No you haven’t. You haven’t made a dent on making the landscape of wrestling better. No one talks about Matt Cardona, no one thinks of Matt Cardona. The only time you get brought up is when Cena lipsed your on-screen girlfriend whilst you were in a wheelchair holding flowers. Calling you a B+ player would be generous. Shut your mouth and watch your wife on Friday nights.”

Chelsea Green, Cardona’s wife and the current WWE Women’s United States Champion, quickly came to his defense. She clapped back at the criticism with a scathing response:

“The fact that you’ve got your panties in a knot about someone speaking highly of themself, believing in themself, and knowing their worth… Get your head out of your ass and realize he revolutionized professional wrestling by using social media. That ALONE changed the game. Put the keyboard down. Go back upstairs to your mum and eat the dinner she cooked you. Don’t make me embarrass you.”

Green’s fiery defense highlighted Cardona’s contributions to the industry, particularly his pioneering use of social media to connect with fans and elevate his profile. Whether or not a WWE return is in his future, Cardona’s self-confidence and his wife’s staunch support have made it clear that he remains a significant figure in wrestling, both in and out of the ring.