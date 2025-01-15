Chelsea Green Hints At Netflix Content Showcasing Her Journey To Championship Glory

WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green spoke with The Wrestling Classic on a number of topics, including how we will eventually see footage of the time leading up to her historic title win last month at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Green said, “There’s a lot about that day that you are gonna end up seeing. I can’t tell you why, but you will. There’s some fun things that we have coming out, you know with our partnership with Netflix and things like that. So the day, a lot of you’ll be seeing and leading up to it, you’ll kind of be following possibly my journey or my emotions and things like that.”

On taking the time to let her title win sink in:

“The day was really like a normal day. I didn’t have much time to truly just digest the moment. So I took the time after I won the championship to really just like let it sink in, I invited all my family back, my in-laws back, we took pictures. I was able to bring my sister back into the locker room and just hang out.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.