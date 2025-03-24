Chelsea Green Hits New Milestone As WWE Women’s United States Champion

Chelsea Green, the reigning and inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion, has officially surpassed the 100-day milestone as champion. Green captured the title on December 14, 2024, at Saturday Night’s Main Event, defeating Michin to become the first-ever holder of the championship.

Since that historic win, Green has successfully defended the title five times—four of those defenses against Michin, continuing their heated rivalry, and most recently against Sol Ruca on the March 18th episode of NXT.

Green’s 100-day reign solidifies her place in WWE history as a foundational figure in the championship’s lineage, and she continues to bring attention and legitimacy to the newly established title as WrestleMania 41 approaches.