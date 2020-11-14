Chelsea Green Injury Update and Matt Cardona’s Reaction

As PWMania.com previously reported, Chelsea Green suffered a broken wrist during the early moments of her fatal four-way match on WWE Smackdown. Green posted the following update on Twitter:

Just like the rest of my career, I couldn’t have an easy debut! LOL, that just wouldn’t be fit for my wild journey.

I’m headed into surgery now. I am beyond devastated but so excited to be a part of @WWE team SmackDown, when I get back! 💙

— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 14, 2020