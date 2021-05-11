Chelsea Green Interested In Working With Playboy

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, former WWE star Chelsea Green talking about some of her bucket list goals:

“I have a bucket list of things I wanna do… Definitely I wanna be killed in a horror movie. I’ve always wanted that, I always found it so hilarious where you see the girl running and they always trip and fall, and then they get killed.”

“It’s just how it works! So I wanna be that girl. Right now, I’m trying to work at making contacts in Playboy to hopefully do that.”

“Of course, podcasting was one of them so I’ve started doing that, and getting into maybe more of the social media influencer side of things as well would be cool. I’ve never really tried to do that and I’m always on social media anyway! There’s definitely a list of things that I wanna do so I’m gonna put them out there so that I have to do them. When one door closes, so many more open. Sometimes you can’t see what those doors are gonna be.”