Chelsea Green Invites Cardi B. To Challenge Her For The Women’s United States Title

Chelsea Green made history this past Saturday night at Saturday Night’s Main Event when she defeated Michin to become the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion. Green is looking to make even more history as she took to her official Twitter (X) account to officially invite big-time celebrity Cardi B. to challenge her for the Women’s United States Championship.

Green wrote, “Now that I am your longest reigning @wwe US Champion, I am officially inviting

@iamcardib to challenge me.”

You can check out Green’s post below.