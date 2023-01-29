Chelsea Green Makes WWE Return at the Royal Rumble and Sets New Record

Chelsea Green’s return to WWE had been rumored for weeks, and it finally happened Saturday night at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio.

Green returned, but it didn’t last long because she was eliminated as soon as she entered the ring, and she then threw a tantrum at ringside. According to Michael Cole, she set the record for the fastest elimination in the women’s Rumble match.

Her gimmick will benefit from the quick elimination. Click here for details on Chelsea Green’s plans.

