Chelsea Green Opens Up About Not Being Able To Be Herself During Her Previous WWE Run

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green recently appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Green was asked if there was a moment in her career when she knew who she was and who she was going to be in wrestling:

“When I first started wrestling, I didn’t know what this world entailed. I just thought it was wrestling. I was just trying to learn moves and things like that and I really, really felt the most comfortable with myself when I was the very first version of the Hot Mess, and that was barefoot in a dress with makeup all over my face because that was the first time that I realized wrestling is so much more than wrestling. We want amazing stories, amazing characters, personalities. We want promos. We want to connect with whoever is in the ring in whatever way that is, and me being the jilted bride that was the Hot Mess was me exploring every single other version of a wrestler, and not actually wrestling at all, and that felt so me. I mean, you can see it on my face. I’m very, very dramatic. I’m very much like a theater girl even though I’ve never done theater. I realized at the age of, I mean, like 28, oh my gosh, I got into wrestling not at all for the moves and jumping off the top rope, but to be different versions of me and to explore that.”

Her goals when she came back to WWE:

“I just so badly wanted them to let me be me. Let me be my authentic self in the form of coming up with characters and coming up with my own promos and my punch lines. I didn’t get that freedom on my first run, and maybe that’s because when they gave me an inch, I didn’t take the mile. But this time, it was, all bets were off. You know, like, what’s the worst that can happen? I’m released. I’ve had that happen. That already happened. So I’m not afraid anymore. I’m not afraid to try something ridiculous because the worst they can do is say, ‘Okay, stop being so extra. Let’s reel it in’, which they’ve told me week after week and I still do it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



