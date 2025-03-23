Chelsea Green Praises Samantha Irvin’s WWE Ring Introductions

WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green appeared on the Pro Wrestling Experience to discuss various topics, including how Samantha Irvin performed her in-ring introductions and how thankful she is for it.

Green said, “[On how often fans quote Irvin’s ring introduction] All the time and I love it. It never gets old. I thank Samantha for everything that she did for my entrance because it is amazing. Seriously, like, whether you’re really good at doing it or really terrible, it gives me a feeling, and I love it. That’s the whole point of wrestling, right? Like, the point is to feel something. Feel anything, whether it’s good or bad. Just feel something, and that’s what we get.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)