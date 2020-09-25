Chelsea Green Recovers From The CoronaVirus

NXT Superstar Chelsea Green took to Facebook this week and confirmed that she has been away due to a recent bout with COVID-19. Green noted that she has recovered from the virus, and is “out & about” once again.

“It feels so good to be out & about again after testing positive for COVID. I’m thankful I’m starting to feel like myself. WEAR YOUR MASKS people!! [heart emoji]”

Green has been away from NXT TV since firing Robert Stone as her manager back on May 27. There had been rumors on WWE keeping her off TV due to a call-up to RAW, but that has not happened yet. There’s no word yet on when she came down with the coronavirus, or when she will be back in action.