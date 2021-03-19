Chelsea Green Reportedly Cleared For WWE Return

Chelsea Green is set to return to WWE SmackDown soon. Green has been out of action since suffering a wrist injury during her official SmackDown debut back in November right before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Fightful Select now reports that Green has been medically cleared to return to the ring.

There’s no word yet on when Green will be brought back, but she is now cleared. She started the process to get cleared before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in late January, and was reportedly cleared to make her in-ring return by mid-February.

Green suffered the wrist injury during a Fatal 4 Way with Liv Morgan, Tamina Snuka and Natalya on the final SmackDown before the Survivor Series. Morgan ended up winning the match but the original plan was for Green to win and go on to Survivor Series. She underwent surgery the next morning.

Green recently inked a new three-year contract, keeping her with WWE through 2023.