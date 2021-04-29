Chelsea Green Reveals Character Pitches That She Made To Vince McMahon

In an interview with Cultaholic.com, former WWE star star Chelsea Green talked about character pitches that she made to Vince McMahon:

“Oh my gosh, I had so many. I had a Daisy Duke character, I had a sexy nun character for The Messiah [Seth Rollins]. Like what would be The Messiah’s follower or worshipper. I pitched to be Dominik’s girlfriend. I pitched so many. One of my favorites that I pitched was being a TRIIconic. So like trying to get in and be with them and do a fake Aussie accent and try and split them up, but have them realize that I’m really the crazy one.”

“When it’s a girl, I do try to ask because I feel like it’s a respect thing. However, I’m too afraid to ask Seth Rollins and I don’t know Dominik so I just pitched that. And honestly, by the sixth pitch, I didn’t care. I was literally pitching whatever. I think at one point I pitched to be with [Dolph] Ziggler and [Robert] Roode. I asked them. I pitched to be with [John] Morrison and Miz. I didn’t ask them but they’re Matt’s friends. It was kind of just like, ‘You know what? I have an idea, I’m typing it, I’m sending it and that’s that.”

