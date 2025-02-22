Chelsea Green Reveals Inspiration Behind Statue Of Liberty-Themed Merchandise

WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green spoke with Fightful about a number of topics, including who may have inspired her for her Statue of Liberty-themed merchandise.

Green said, “I may have taken a little inspiration off of a one Zachary Ryder.”

On Cardona’s Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 32:

“He was cute. He was cute, I saw him climb to the top of the ladder and get that IC title. Yes, his dad got in the ring, so it was cute. I did a little research and I saw what he did back in the day and I thought that’s a great idea.”

You can check out Green’s comments in the video below.

