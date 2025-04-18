Chelsea Green Reveals Original Plans For The U.S. Women’s Title

In a revealing interview with Insight With Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green opened up about a major change in creative plans involving the Women’s United States Championship at Survivor Series 2023. According to Green, she was originally scheduled to win the newly established title at the pay-per-view, which took place in her home country of Canada.

“I was supposed to win it at Survivor Series, not only in Canada, but on the West Coast,” Green said, reflecting on what was poised to be a landmark moment in her career.

What made the night even more special was the large gathering of family and friends Green had in attendance. “I had like 30 friends and family there. I had every bridesmaid—and I had like 12 bridesmaids. I had all of their partners, their babies, my family, my mom’s friends, everyone was there.”

Unfortunately, the plans shifted before the event. “I don’t know when the plans changed, but when I found out it was probably a week before,” Green admitted.

Ultimately, the match saw Tiffany Stratton defeat Shotzi to become the inaugural Women’s U.S. Champion—marking a significant creative turn that left Green out of the title picture, despite the heavy personal and professional anticipation.

Her story underscores the unpredictable nature of wrestling booking, especially in WWE, where major decisions are often revised close to showtime.