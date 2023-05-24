Chelsea Green Reveals She Returned To WWE After Texting Triple H For Her Job Back

WWE star Chelsea Green recently appeared as a guest on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Green was asked about her surprise return to WWE at the Royal Rumble:

“I loved it. I was waiting to find out when my surprise return would be for months. So for me, the Royal Rumble was perfect. It’s just a matter of like, when’s the perfect opportunity to put her in? I think it’s just like, let’s figure out a way to surprise people. Maybe they know that it’s going to be the Royal Rumble, but how? They’re never going to know, so I just thought it was perfect.”

Waiting for the call to return after she knew she was going to be called back:

“The first month was great. I was so busy before signing to WWE that I was still in this place of trying to get the laundry done, trying to get the dishes done, trying to get my house figured out, and you know, just keep up with life. So the first month I was like, ‘This is great. I’m getting paid. I know they’re gonna bring me back and I’m able to just think about what I want to do when I go back while also getting my life together.’ Then the second month rolled around and I’m like, ‘Okay, surely this is the month. I’m gonna make my comeback. Now I kind of know what I’m going to be or who I want to be and the gear I want to wear.’ Then by month three, I’m like, ‘Okay, what the hell is going on? I need to debut’ and then you start getting antsy.”

Her ‘Karen’ character being her idea:

“It was not an idea I had. Let me tell you something. I am not shy. I will pitch 101 things and the internet makes fun of me for it, and I don’t care. My favorite thing to do is to come up with pitches that are so ridiculous and out there, but Karen was not my idea. I mean, I’ve come up with versions of this Karen, but no, I actually went to the Royal Rumble and I believe it was at about 1PM that I saw on the internet that Chelsea is going to debut with a Karen character. I went up to someone and I was like, ‘Wait, what is this? I’m coming out tonight for the Royal Rumble and I’m me. What is happening?’ They came back, like, maybe a couple hours later and they were like, ‘Yeah, we’ll deal with that once the Rumble is over. We’ll sort out who your character is going to be.’ I was like, ‘Well, I want to start it tonight. If I don’t win this thing, when I get out of the ring. I’m gonna start being a Karen’, and so I just did it.”

How her return to WWE came about:

“I texted him (Triple H), and I said, ‘I want my job back’, and he said, ‘Okay, call me’, and I was shocked. I want to go back to WWE. My story is not finished. He said on that phone call, ‘I absolutely would love to have your back. Just tell me when’s a good time for you to start.’ At the end of the day, why are we embarrassed to ask for things? I will never understand that. I have asked to work for WWE probably 100 times and I am not embarrassed about that one bit. I have my dream job. I’m doing exactly what I want. I get to help give my family what they want. I get to feed my amazing animals and live in Florida. Why would I be embarrassed that I had to ask somebody for that, that I got it. I have no problem asking for it now just like asking on Tough Enough, and I had no problem asking for my very first tryout in 2014. When they didn’t give it to me, you best believe I asked for it eight more times until they gave me that damn tryout.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)