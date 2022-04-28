Chelsea Green Reveals She Was Suspended By Twitter Due To A Bikini Photo

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former WWE star and current Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green revealed that she was temporarily suspended from Twitter at one point due to a bikini photo she used as her header photo. Green tweeted the following regarding the matter along with the photo in question:

Twitter’s website states that profile headers are not allowed to include adult content due to the area being “highly visible.” The site defines adult content as “any consensually produced and distributed media that is pornographic or intended to cause sexual arousal.”

