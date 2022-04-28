Chelsea Green Reveals She Was Suspended By Twitter Due To A Bikini Photo

Former WWE star and current Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green revealed that she was temporarily suspended from Twitter at one point due to a bikini photo she used as her header photo. Green tweeted the following regarding the matter along with the photo in question:

Got suspended for this photo being my banner. LOL @Twitter doesn’t suspend a single account that attacks me daily… but yes, my ass is definitely grounds for reporting! 🚩🫥 pic.twitter.com/1vudHHhzT8 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 26, 2022

Twitter’s website states that profile headers are not allowed to include adult content due to the area being “highly visible.” The site defines adult content as “any consensually produced and distributed media that is pornographic or intended to cause sexual arousal.”