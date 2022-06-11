Chelsea Green Says Impact Wrestling Gives Female Talent More Than Any Other Company

Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green recently spoke with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Green discussed the numerous opportunities that the Impact Wrestling Knockouts division provides. She believes that the promotion has given their women’s division more opportunities than other companies.

“I mean, I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I think that IMPACT has always been so underrated in the opportunities that they’ve given the Knockouts. From the beginning, they have given the Knockouts so much more than any other company and they continue to do that. We just, in Dallas, in the new year, had the first-ever Ultimate X match for the Knockouts. Now we’re having kind of another barrier-breaking match if you will [Queen of the Mountain] and I’m so excited that I’ve — now I get to be a part of a second first-ever. This is something that now will go, you know, on my resume for the rest of my life. It’ll be something you can never take away from any of us and I think we’re all really excited to just once again prove that the women can do everything that the men can do. I mean, we’ve been proving that over and over again. Sasha [Banks] and Bianca [Belair] proved that in their amazing WrestleMania match. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa proved it in their badass Hardcore match. We proved it in the Ultimate X match, we’re gonna prove it again in this Queen of the Mountain match and we’ll continue to prove it as IMPACT continues to give us opportunities. I mean you really have to remember that in every other company, they don’t want to do intergender. We have been doing intergender over and over again at IMPACT for years, and we just don’t put it out there and don’t ask for, you know, a pat on the back for it. We just do it, because really, at IMPACT, they think of us like equals and I love that.”

You can listen to the interview below:



