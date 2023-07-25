Chelsea Green Says She And Sonya Deville Have Elevated The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Raquel and Liv Morgan to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions on the July 17th, 2023 episode of WWE RAW.

Chelsea was asked about how she and Sonyda plan to elevate the titles during an interview with ComicBook.com.

Green said, “Honestly, we’re already doing it. Look at the way we look. Look at what we bring to the table. Star power. Period. All these other teams, they go out there, they’re mismatching. We come prepared, and we came prepared day one. One of our first tag matches ever is at WrestleMania. Who else can say that? I just feel like we come with more history and more backstory, and the element of being prepared.”