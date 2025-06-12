Chelsea Green Shares Dream Matches For WWE Evolution Return

Chelsea Green is already eyeing the spotlight with the all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event on the horizon, revealing several dream matches she’d love to make happen. Speaking on the Lightweights Podcast, Green enthusiastically shared her ideal scenarios, starting with a title clash against Tiffany Stratton. “Obviously me versus Tiffy. Time for the title. Hello. Well, how could they not?”

Green also floated a wild triple threat concept featuring herself, Natalya, and Trish Stratus with a uniquely Canadian twist. “Loser leaves Canada,” she joked. “Loser loses their Canadian citizenship… maple leaf on a pole match, I don’t know.”

Her third fantasy matchup? A showdown rooted in Total Divas nostalgia. “Hello, me versus Nikki Bella,” Green declared. “I would love to do a me versus Nikki Bella, hair versus hair match. One of us gets our head shaved… I would do it for Nikki Bella… Total Divas, baby. That’s how we set it up.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)