Chelsea Green Speaks Out About Her Second WWE Run So Far

Chelsea Green spoke with Gorilla Position about her second run with WWE.

Green said, “I feel like this is everything I wanted the first go-around. You know when they say everything happens for a reason? I truly am like, ‘Oh, I’m living this.’ There was a reason that I got released, and then I went out and I explored every avenue of the indies, and I came back. I’m doing exactly what I want right now because look at it. You give someone the freedom and the platform to express themselves properly, like I’ve been given right now, and success.”

You can check out the interview below:



(quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)