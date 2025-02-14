Chelsea Green Talks About Sharing Her Wrestling Career With Husband Matt Cardona

WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green spoke with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge about several topics, including her husband Matt Cardona.

Green said, “I have now been wrestling longer with him than without. I started dating him two years into my career, and we’ve now been together eight years, so I don’t know wrestling without him at this point.”

On being able to share memories with Cardona:

“I love getting to share these memories with him because I might not have been a wrestling fan growing up, but he was. So he really forces me to be like, ‘No, this moment is incredible, like stop, smell the roses. Enjoy this moment because you might not have this ever again,’ you never know. So it’s really special.”

