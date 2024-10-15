Chelsea Green To Guest Star As Shelby Hughes On INSP’s “Blue Ridge”

Chelsea Green took to X on Monday to share photos of herself on the set of a television series she is going to be featured on.

Following her loss to Michin in the WWE SmackDown “Dumpster Match” in Nashville, TN., the WWE Superstar began filming a role for a character named Shelby Hughes on “Blue Ridge.”

“Day 1 on the set of BLUE RIDGE as Shelby Hughes,” wrote of her filming for the INSP TV program.