Chelsea Green Wants to Make History As Canadian U.S. Women’s Champion

WWE star Chelsea Green spoke with Canucks Central on a number of topics, including how it would be an honor if a Canadian won the United States Women’s Title and brings it to Vancouver.

Green said, “The things the women have done in the past ten years in professional wrestling has been really incredible. They’ve really shattered a lot of glass ceilings. To be able to even be in this tournament for the first-ever Women’s United States Championship is incredible. Then, to be able to say that I’m the winner, to be a Canadian winning the United States Championship, it would be an honor. There are so many things, of course, the creative side of my brain, the wheels get turning and I think of all the things I can do before I’ve even won the championship. It would be amazing to be the inaugural champion and be able to bring it back to Vancouver.”

