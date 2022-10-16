Chem Valley Wrestling 3rd Year Anniversary Show Rage In The Cage Results (10/14/22)

Chem Valley Wrestling had its 3rd year anniversary show Rage In The Cage on October 14 in front of a sold out crowd at the River City Vineyard in Sarnia, Ontario. The event featured a double main event both taking place inside a steel cage.
Here are the results of Chem Valley Wrestling’s Rage In The Cage:
- CVW Tag Team Championship Doors, Ladders and Chairs Match: Books & Looks(c) retained against High Octane & Millennial Falcon
- Miley def Vanna Black
- Ethan Dux & Sunny Z def Isaiah Cross & Wade Allen
- CVW Women’s Championship Match: Gisele Shaw defeated Cici Galavis to become the NEW CVW Women’s Champion
- Santino Marella & Sonny Kiss defeated Dale Kilburn & Pretty Ricky Willdy
- Steel Cage CVW Championship Match: Bhupinder Gujjar(c) defeated Cody Deaner with assistance from his manager Vikram Prasher
- Steel Cage Match to determine the first ever CVW Great Lakes Champion: Brian White defeated Dan ‘Reverso’ Pizzano to become the first ever CVW Great Lakes Champion.
Chem Valley Wrestling indicated that show, in addition to being sold out, set a new attendance record for the promotion.