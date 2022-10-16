Chem Valley Wrestling 3rd Year Anniversary Show Rage In The Cage Results (10/14/22)

Chem Valley Wrestling had its 3rd year anniversary show Rage In The Cage on October 14 in front of a sold out crowd at the River City Vineyard in Sarnia, Ontario. The event featured a double main event both taking place inside a steel cage.

Here are the results of Chem Valley Wrestling’s Rage In The Cage:

CVW Tag Team Championship Doors, Ladders and Chairs Match: Books & Looks(c) retained against High Octane & Millennial Falcon

Ethan Dux & Sunny Z def Isaiah Cross & Wade Allen

CVW Women’s Championship Match: Gisele Shaw defeated Cici Galavis to become the NEW CVW Women’s Champion

Bhupinder Gujjar(c) defeated Cody Deaner with assistance from his manager Vikram Prasher Steel Cage Match to determine the first ever CVW Great Lakes Champion: Brian White defeated Dan ‘Reverso’ Pizzano to become the first ever CVW Great Lakes Champion.

Chem Valley Wrestling indicated that show, in addition to being sold out, set a new attendance record for the promotion.