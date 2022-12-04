Chem Valley Wrestling Announces Full Card For Eight Crazy Fights (12/18/22)

On December 18th, Chem Valley Wresting “Eight Crazy Fights” is scheduled to take place in Sarnia, Ontario at the River City Vineyard.

This will be Chem Valley Wrestling’s final event of 2022.

IMPACT Wrestling will be well represented at “Eight Crazy Fights” as IMPACT stars Moose, Bhupinder Gujjar, Deaner, and Gisele Shaw are all confirmed for the show.

Bhupinder Gujjar, who is the current Chem Valley Wrestling champion, will be defending his title against Moose.

Gisele Shaw holds the Chem Valley Wrestling Women’s Title and will be defending her title against top contender Nikita.

A number of the matches for “Eight Crazy Fights” are Christmas themed encounters.

Here is the full lineup for Chem Valley Wrestling ” Eight Crazy Fights”