Chem Valley Wrestling Announces Full Card For Eight Crazy Fights (12/18/22)

On December 18th, Chem Valley Wresting “Eight Crazy Fights” is scheduled to take place in Sarnia, Ontario at the River City Vineyard.
This will be Chem Valley Wrestling’s final event of 2022.
IMPACT Wrestling will be well represented at “Eight Crazy Fights” as IMPACT stars Moose, Bhupinder Gujjar, Deaner, and Gisele Shaw are all confirmed for the show.
Bhupinder Gujjar, who is the current Chem Valley Wrestling champion, will be defending his title against Moose.
Gisele Shaw holds the Chem Valley Wrestling Women’s Title and will be defending her title against top contender Nikita.
A number of the matches for “Eight Crazy Fights” are Christmas themed encounters.
Here is the full lineup for Chem Valley Wrestling ” Eight Crazy Fights”
- Chem Valley Wrestling Championship: Bhupinder Gujjar (c) vs. Moose
- Chem Valley Wrestling Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) vs. Nikita
- Chem Valley Wrestling Great Lakes Championship: Brian White (c) vs. Rip Impact
- 6 Way Contract on a Candy Cane Match(Winner gets a shot at any CVW title at anytime): Chilly Brown vs. Cici Galavis vs. Electric Ely vs. Dan “Reverso” Pizzano vs. Mick Mcguire vs. Bryce Hansen
- Christmas Tree Carnage Match: Stone Rockwell vs. Dale Kilburn
- Fans Bring The Presents Match: Deaner vs. “Pretty” Ricky Willdy
- Books and Looks & Miley vs. Millennial Falcon & Vanna Black
- Remax Rumble: Ethan Dux, JLoon, Wade Allan, Isaiah Cross, Ricky James, Alec Realm, JACK plus more TBD